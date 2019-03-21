Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Basralian Funeral Home
559 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
William G. Basralian Funeral Home
559 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church
51 Paramus Road
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
Arthur Nick Panakes Obituary
Arthur Nick Panakes

Closter. NJ - Arthur Nick Panakes, of Closter, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 19, 2019 at the age of 88. A proud veteran, Nick served in the United States National Guard. He had a love and passion for photography, making it his career.

Nick is survived by his beloved wife Konstandina "Dina" Panakes. Devoted father of Denise Panakes and her husband Guy Navarro, and Maria Mourad and her husband Steven. Proud grandfather to Nicholas Mourad and his wife Jenna, Gregory Mourad and his girlfriend Catherine Campanella, Christopher Navarro and Alexis Mourad. Nick will truly be missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, March 21st from 4-8PM with a religious service at 5PM at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell. Funeral Services will take place on Friday, March 22nd at 11AM at St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church, 51 Paramus Road in Paramus, all to meet at church. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
