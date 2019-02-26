|
|
Arthur P. Jeffery
Fort Lee - Arthur P. Jeffery, age 84, Long time resident of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away on Monday February 26th, 2018 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck NJ at 1:11pm. Devoted husband of the late Carol Jeffery (nee Mazzanti). Loving Father survived by his three children, his daughter Donna and (Michael) Cardell, Son's Mark Jeffery, Scott and (Kathleen, nee Kincel) Jeffery. Cherished Grandfather of Michael Jeffery and Dylan Cardell. Beloved Nieces and Nephews, Barbara, Bernadette, and Kurt Wenger and Grandnephews Ryan and Jared Wenger. Brother of predeceased Sister Marilyn Wenger. Son of predeceased parents Yolonda and Ernest Jeffery. Born September 2nd, 1933 and raised in Bronx, NY. Enlisted in US Army 1956-1958 24 INF. DIV. and 1st CAV. Korea. Worked for Maxwell House Coffee, in Hoboken, NJ from the young age of 18 until his retirement. He was a Steadfast loyal man, naturally mechanically inclined who loved working on his cars. Long time NRA member he enjoyed hunting, fishing, a good cigar and a jaunt to AC with his wife. He had the most innate sense of humor and is an impossible act to follow. He will be deeply missed by all. A private family Veteran's Memorial Service was held in his honor at the Madonna Mausoleum, in Fort Lee, NJ, on March 5th, 2018.