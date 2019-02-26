Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Jeffery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur P. Jeffery


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur P. Jeffery Obituary
Arthur P. Jeffery

Fort Lee - Arthur P. Jeffery, age 84, Long time resident of Fort Lee, NJ, passed away on Monday February 26th, 2018 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck NJ at 1:11pm. Devoted husband of the late Carol Jeffery (nee Mazzanti). Loving Father survived by his three children, his daughter Donna and (Michael) Cardell, Son's Mark Jeffery, Scott and (Kathleen, nee Kincel) Jeffery. Cherished Grandfather of Michael Jeffery and Dylan Cardell. Beloved Nieces and Nephews, Barbara, Bernadette, and Kurt Wenger and Grandnephews Ryan and Jared Wenger. Brother of predeceased Sister Marilyn Wenger. Son of predeceased parents Yolonda and Ernest Jeffery. Born September 2nd, 1933 and raised in Bronx, NY. Enlisted in US Army 1956-1958 24 INF. DIV. and 1st CAV. Korea. Worked for Maxwell House Coffee, in Hoboken, NJ from the young age of 18 until his retirement. He was a Steadfast loyal man, naturally mechanically inclined who loved working on his cars. Long time NRA member he enjoyed hunting, fishing, a good cigar and a jaunt to AC with his wife. He had the most innate sense of humor and is an impossible act to follow. He will be deeply missed by all. A private family Veteran's Memorial Service was held in his honor at the Madonna Mausoleum, in Fort Lee, NJ, on March 5th, 2018.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.