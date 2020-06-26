Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Arthur's life story with friends and family

Share Arthur's life story with friends and family

Arthur Pettersen III



Clifton - Arthur Pettersen 62 died June 3, 2020. Born in Hackensack he resided in Clifton. Arthur was cremated privately by the Allwood Funeral Home. Burial of ashes 1 PM today June 27, 2020 at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store