Arthur Pettersen Iii
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Pettersen III

Clifton - Arthur Pettersen 62 died June 3, 2020. Born in Hackensack he resided in Clifton. Arthur was cremated privately by the Allwood Funeral Home. Burial of ashes 1 PM today June 27, 2020 at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Burial
01:00 PM
George Washington Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved