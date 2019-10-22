|
|
Arthur "Sonny" "Red" Beagin
Pocono Summit, PA - Arthur "Sonny" "Red" Beagin, 82, of Pocono Summit, PA, formerly of Paterson, on October 21, 2019. Before retiring he worked at Cuomo Textile in Paterson. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Ruth Beagin, and a sister Maureen Card. Arthur is survived by his wife Dorothy; a son Scott Beagin and a daughter Dottie Lou Cornwell; four brothers, William, Brian, Kevin, and Terrance Beagin; seven sisters, Patricia Di Stefano, Kathleen Gibson, Sharon Card, Donna Balady, Colleen MacLean, Kelly Costabile, and Sheila La Sala; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday October 25, 2019, 9:15 AM at St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park, for a 9:30 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Arrangements by Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St. Lodi. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com