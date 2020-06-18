Arthur Russo, Jr.
Oakland - Russo, Jr., Arthur, known to all as "Artie", age 67, of Oakland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Paterson and raised in Glen Rock, Arthur had lived in Hawthorne for more than 35 years before moving to Oakland. He served proudly as a Paterson Police Officer before retirement and was the owner and operator of A. Russo Paving, Inc. in Paterson. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church in Ridgewood.
Arthur was the beloved husband of Moira Jo (nee: Daly) Russo. Loving father of Ashlee Spurlock and her husband Lenny of Waldwick, Samantha Jo Jimenez and her husband Conrad of Oakland and Arthur Joseph "AJ" Russo of Oakland. Adored Pop-Pop of Cayden Timothy Spurlock and Camryn Jo Jimenez. Dearest brother of Christina O'Brien and her husband Dennis of Glen Rock. Artie is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly.
In accordance with current regulations restricting indoor capacity, the family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4-7pm at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. A funeral mass at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church will be celebrated privately with an interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) Foundation, P.O. Box 3199, Camdenton, Missouri 65020. (www.browningforshay.com)
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.