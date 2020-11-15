Arthur S. Church
Dumont - Arthur Stewart Church of Dumont quietly passed away on November 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Arthur is the beloved husband of Barbara Church. Loving father of Laura Church and her husband Drew, Cathy Flaherty and her husband Kevin, and Gary Church and his wife Wendy. Dear brother of Daphne Church. Cherished grandfather of Jason, Christopher, Sarah, Matthew, Danny, Kellsey, Ian, and Eric and great grandfather of Addison Elizabeth. Arthur was born in Englewood NJ and went to Teaneck High School. He Married Barbara Church on September 19, 1953. In 1958, he was enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served in the 10th Infantry. Arthur was stationed at South Korea's DMZ for about a year as a tank and truck mechanic. After returning from Korea, Arthur worked for Lamont Doherty in Palisades, NY and then Alpine Geophysical, Norwood NJ. In 1975, Arthur started his own machine shop and welding business, Eastern Instrument Corporation in Norwood, NJ. which he proudly ran for over 40 years. Arthur was passionate about his business, the work and services he provided to a broad range of customers over those years. Arthur finally retired in 2016 closing the business he so proudly owned to spend more time with his wife and family. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield will be this Wednesday 11/18 between 4-8 PM. A funeral service will begin at 7:30 PM. The Interment service will be performed at Brookside Cemetery, Englewood on Thursday 11/19 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com