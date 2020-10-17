Arthur "Artie" T. Castronova
New Milford - Arthur "Artie" T. Castronova was 72 years old when he passed away suddenly Thursday, October 15, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Artie was a lifelong resident of New Milford. He worked in the automotive industry from the age of 18. Artie was a guy who could diagnose and fix anything on any vehicle and he loved his Corvettes. Artie was very proud of all three of the Corvettes he had owned. He was also very active in his community. Artie was not only a longtime member of the New Milford Democratic Club but has formerly volunteered as a coach with the New Milford Little League, served for many years on the New Milford Planning Board, the New Milford Historic Preservation Committee and the New Milford Rent Leveling Committee. Due to Artie's in-depth knowledge of the local zoning ordinances many have said the Borough never looked so good during the time he served as the Property Maintenance Liaison to the Borough of New Milford.
He is survived by his son Michael Castronova and his wife Sarah, his grandsons Dylan and Jordan, his former wife Joanne (nee Sommo) Castronova, his sister Debbie Anzevino and her husband Tom, his sister in law Camille Sommo and his niece and nephew Lisa Anzevino and Steven Anzevino. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford on Monday from 3pm-7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated in his memory Tuesday 9:30am in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. A private cremation will follow. Due to the current pandemic the funeral home is limited to 50 attendees at one time, we ask that you plan your visit accordingly. For those who wish to attend the funeral mass Tuesday morning preregistration is required. For additional information please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
.