Arthur T. Frerichs



Wayne - Arthur T. Frerichs, age 82, of Wayne passed away on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Visiting hours 2-6pm on Sunday July 12, 2020 at Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home, Funeral Service will be held Sunday 7/12 at 5pm at the funeral home during the visiting hours.









