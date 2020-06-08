Arthur T. Skeahan
Carlstadt - Arthur T. Skeahan, 89, of Carlstadt for 50 years, passed away at home on June 8, 2020. Mr. Skeahan served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to retiring in 1982, he was an Inspector for U.S. Customs in Newark for 35 years. Arthur was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R. C. Church in East Rutherford and a former member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. He enjoyed playing poker, going to the casinos in Atlantic City especially Trump Plaza and Tropicana, feeding the birds and going down the shore to Lavallette. Beloved husband of the late Helen "Eileen" (nee Gorman) Skeahan. Loving father of Catherine Licari and her husband Rick, Thomas Skeahan and his wife Pam, William Skeahan and his fiancée Lynda, Patricia Skeahan and her partner Jim, Anne Lazzaro and her husband Bob and Maureen Zurlo and her husband John. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Nichole, Ethan, Sharon, Michele, Kevin, Connor, Colin and Iris. Dear brother of the late William Skeahan, Jr. Funeral Service on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 will be private due to the current health crisis. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.