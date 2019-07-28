|
|
Arthur Troast
Mahwah - Arthur L. Troast, age 90, of Mahwah, NJ, and Jupiter, FL, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Born and raised in Passaic, NJ, Art graduated from the Hill School in Pottstown, PA, and Bucknell University where he was a proud member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He earned his law degree from Fordham University School of Law. Art received commission in the US Navy in Newport, RI. Early in his career, he worked as an associate at the law firm of McCarter & English and as a partner at Troast, Mattson & Madden, both in Newark, NJ. He served as Township Attorney for the Township of Wyckoff, NJ, for over a decade as well as counsel for Mahony Troast Construction Company and Troast Enterprises. Art was appointed as a judge to the Bergen County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court in 1973. Three years later he was elevated to the Bergen County District Court and in 1979 was again elevated to the Superior Court of New Jersey, where he remained a sitting trial judge until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of the New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, and Passaic County Bar Associations. Art was a founding member of the Justice Morris Pashman American Inn of Court, the purpose of which was teaching and mentoring of young lawyers in the skills of trial advocacy, civility, professionalism and ethics. It was formed in 1989 and currently remains a vital teaching program within Bergen County. Art loved family, nurtured friendships, appreciated the arts and was a collector of jokes. He played baseball in college and golf for most of his life. He enjoyed watching professional sports, most especially the NY Yankees. Surviving is his loving wife of 35 years, Geraldine, his devoted children, Kate Troast Rossen, Anne Troast Hansen, Arthur P. Troast and Mary Troast Molina. Art also leaves his loving stepchildren, Denise Brew, Keith Brew, Kevin Brew, Brendan Brew, Tracey Doidge and Christopher Brew, and his brother, John G. Troast. He was proud grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The Troast family will receive family and friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, 10:00 AM at the Church of the Presentation, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ. Committal Service will be at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the Troast family asks that memorial contributions be made to the .