Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Lutheran Church
32 Pascack Road
Woodcliff Lake, NJ
Washington Township - Arthur W. Klein, 84, of Washington Township, NJ passed away on February, 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in the Bronx, NY, he was the son of August and Maybell Klein.

Art retired from the ABC Television Network after a career of over 50 years as an Associate Director. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army. Art was a history enthusiast with a special interest in American history. He enjoyed planning vacations that centered around historical sites. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and was always pleased to read the Lessons during Sunday services.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Joyce Becker, and his son Douglas Klein. He was preceded in death by his son Steven Klein.

A service to celebrate Art's life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 1:00PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 32 Pascack Road, Woodcliff Lake, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com
