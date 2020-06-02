Arthur Williams
Clifton - Arthur Williams, age 75, of Clifton, departed this life on May 26, 2020.
He retired as Lieutenant Arthur Williams of the Passaic County Sherriff's Department.
Arthur leaves precious memories to his beloved wife Betty Williams, loving daughters, Tammy Cooper-Herbert, Charisse Williams, and devoted son-in-law Jeffrey Herbert. He also leaves behind the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Denver Nicole Cooper, Mason Williams, Bryce Dixon, and a host of loved nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.