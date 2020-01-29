Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:15 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Artie (Arthur) VanRiper

Artie (Arthur) VanRiper Obituary
Artie (Arthur) Van Riper

Artie (Arthur) Van Riper, 87. Flying Farmer Reaches Heaven! Originally of Van Riper's Farms in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, slipped the surly bonds of earth on Sunday, January 26th, 2020.

Artie is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Bonnie; his eldest brother & sister in law: Ralph & Judy; children: Lynn & so: Dan, and Arthur Jr. & so: Tammy; grandchildren: Cindy & Jason, Dana & Nicolas, Sean, Tom, Anthony & Katrina, Kimmi, Dustin; great-grandchildren: Jaymes, Nicolas Jr, Giovanni, Jack. He is predeceased by his parents, Garrett & Margaret "Vavie"; sister-in-law: Phyllis; youngest brother & sister in law: Petie & Susie; daughter-in-law: Liz, Niece: Erica; nephews: Michael & Randy.

Strong as an ox & gentle as a butterfly's wing. Known for always having a joke at the ready. An imaginative artist, McGiver-like Tinkerer; Private pilot, Farmer, Irish philosopher, dog-person, ever-ready Volunteer, great Hugger & life-long Friend.

The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Friday, January 31st from 3-7 PM with a Celebration of Artie's life and faith to commence at 6:15 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Artie's name to: Hal Botsford Gift of Wings Fund: http://www.giftofwings.org/donate.php , Dog Rescue: http://animalaidusa.org/, &/or Experimental Aircraft Assn: https://www.eaa.org/eaa/support-eaa/give . Please share fond memories, photos and condolences at :

Becker-Funeralhome.com
