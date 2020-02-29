|
Asdrubal R. Cedeno
Wayne formerly Dumont - 84 passed away February 27, 2020. Born in San Pedro, Costa Rica, he came to the US in 1965. Beloved husband of Teresa nee Vindas. Devoted father of Arlyn Davis, Annia Rogich, Manuel Varela, Robin, Max, and Wagner Cedeno. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and his 2 brothers and 2 sisters. Funeral service at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, Wednesday at 7pm. Visiting Wednesday 5-8pm. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to World Vision International (www.worldvision.org) or Radio Vision Cristiana (www.radiovision.net) would be appreciated.