Asha Pritam Badlani
Asha Pritam Badlani

Asha Pritam Badlani, age 65, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Asha was a spiritual woman who loved cooking for others and adored spending time with her family (especially her granddaughters).

Prior to retiring in 2017, Asha spent 28 years as a postal clerk for the West Caldwell branch of the United States Postal Service.

Asha was the beloved wife of Pritam (Lal), a loving and devoted mother to Ashish, Mohit, Sarena and her husband Naitik and the cherished grandmother of Sahana and Naya.

Services are private with arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
