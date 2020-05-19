Asha Pritam Badlani
Asha Pritam Badlani, age 65, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Asha was a spiritual woman who loved cooking for others and adored spending time with her family (especially her granddaughters).
Prior to retiring in 2017, Asha spent 28 years as a postal clerk for the West Caldwell branch of the United States Postal Service.
Asha was the beloved wife of Pritam (Lal), a loving and devoted mother to Ashish, Mohit, Sarena and her husband Naitik and the cherished grandmother of Sahana and Naya.
Services are private with arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.