Asha Pritam BadlaniAsha Pritam Badlani, age 65, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Asha was a spiritual woman who loved cooking for others and adored spending time with her family (especially her granddaughters).Prior to retiring in 2017, Asha spent 28 years as a postal clerk for the West Caldwell branch of the United States Postal Service.Asha was the beloved wife of Pritam (Lal), a loving and devoted mother to Ashish, Mohit, Sarena and her husband Naitik and the cherished grandmother of Sahana and Naya.Services are private with arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com