Aslaug (Olsen) Fardal
Aslaug Fardal (Olsen)

Fair Lawn - Aslaug Fardal (Olsen), 89, formerly of the Township of Washington, NJ passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born and raised in Rodberg, Norway she immigrated to the United States many years ago residing in the Township of Washington prior to settling in Fair Lawn. She attended the Mission Church in Paramus and was a member of the Norrona Lodge # 467 Sons of Norway. An avid baker and cook of Norwegian cuisine, Aslaug will be remembered for her love for family and friends and will be missed by all who loved her.

Beloved wife of the late Gustav Fardal. Loving and devoted mother of Anne Ommundsen and husband Allen and the late Henry Fardal. Cherished Mor Mor of Jakob, Kirsten and Haley

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday June 20, 2020, 11 - 12 PM with a memorial service to follow at The Mission Church, 128 North Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Aslaug may be made to The Mission Church. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
The Mission Church
JUN
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
The Mission Church
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
