Assunda "Sue" Donato
Assunda "Sue" Donato

Bloomingdale - Assunda "Sue" Donato, age 95, of 73 Bloomingdale, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mrs. Donato was born in Carbondale, PA the daughter of the late John and the late Frances (Damiano) Auditori. She was a seamstress for High Fashion Sportswear Paterson, NJ

and a wonderful cook and homemaker for her family. She is survived by her beloved children, Elaine (Sis) Werbacher and husband Ken, Anthony Donato Jr. and wife Patricia, Philip Donato and wife Janet and Michael Donato and wife Elaine, 10 cherished grandchildren and 8 adored greatgrandchildren and one on the way. Sue was predeceased by her devoted husband Anthony Donato Sr. Viewing hours will be Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered Tuesday 10am at St. Anthony RC Church, Butler, NJ. Burial will follow in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
