Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Churc
216 Comly Road
Lincoln Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Assunta Trapanese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Assunta "Sue" Trapanese


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Assunta "Sue" Trapanese Obituary
Assunta "Sue" Trapanese

Lincoln Park - Assunta (Sue) Trapanese (nee Chiocchi), 99, of Lincoln Park, NJ passed on April 28, 2019. Sue was born March 12, 1920, to Pasquale and Lucia Chiocchi, in Paterson, NJ, immigrants from Avellino, Italy. As a young girl, she worked at Little Falls Laundry, until she married her husband, Vincent James Trapanese in 1941. She spent much of her life in Paterson and West Paterson, later moving to Lincoln Park. A devoted wife and mother, she later worked as a purchasing agent in her son's law practice. She greatly enjoyed playing the horses at the Meadowlands Racetrack, and often pressed her luck in Atlantic City.

She is survived by her children, son Joseph Trapanese and his wife Marilyn; daughter, Susan Pizza and her husband Ernest; and son James Trapanese. She is the beloved grandmother and great-grandmother to her six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 4 PM - 8 PM at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ. Funeral from Keri Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 216 Comly Road, Lincoln Park, NJ at 10 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa, NJ. www.kerimemorial.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now