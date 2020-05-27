Asuncion FloresPassaic - Asuncion Flores, 59, of Passaic, passed away on May 25, 2020. Born in La Galarza, Mexico, he came to the US in 1980 and lived in Brooklyn, before moving to Passaic 26 years ago. A member of Mayordomia Guadalupana de Passaic, Asuncion worked for JRM Industries in Passaic for the past 25 years.Beloved husband of Carmen (Calixto). Devoted father of Brenda and Kevin Flores, of Passaic. Loving brother of eight brothers and sisters.Funeral Services are private under the direction of the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton.