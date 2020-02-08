|
Athena Helen Triantafillou
Fort Lee - Triantafillou, Athena, (nee Demetriou) also known as Helen Triantos of Fort Lee on February 7. We are deeply saddened by her passing at the age of 93. Born in Astoria, NY on June 28, 1926, she grew up in NYC and Greece with her loving parents and brother. She attended the Central HS of Needle Trades to learn the creative craft of a fine couture seamstress. As a talented student, she had the privilege of working on a garment for Eleanor Roosevelt. In her yearbook, her one goal was to live in a "vine covered cottage." She realized her dream when she married and moved to her home in Fort Lee over 60 years ago. There she raised three children, was an active and founding community member of St. John's Greek Orthodox church and president of Hellenic philanthropic group, Daughters of Penelope, Eleni Chapter. She loved to sew beautiful garments, read mysteries, dance joyfully, and had a great sense of humor and "kefi" for life. She was an extraordinary and beautiful mother to Phillip, Edward and Maria. Proud grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 10 and caring friend to many. We were blessed to have had her love and warmth in our lives; we will miss her immensely. She is predeceased by her husband, Chris; parents, Harry and Dora Demetriou, brother John; her favorite cousins and other family members. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". All are asked to assemble in St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church (Paramus) Wednesday 10 am for services. If so desired donations may be made to the . For more information (201) 944-0100 or frankpatti.com