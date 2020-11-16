Attilio and Diana "Enza" Preta
Totowa - Attilio and Diana "Enza" Preta of Totowa passed away on October 30 and October 31, respectively. Attilio was born in Carunchio, Italy, he lived in Rome, Italy where he was a well-known tailor. He then came to the United States and resided in Paterson, then Woodland Park before moving to Totowa. He was a Tailor and opened his own business, Attilio Custom Tailoring, Fairlawn for 48 years before retiring in 2009. He frequented the Roma Club, Paterson. Diana was born in Fraine, Italy and lived in Paterson, then Woodland Park before moving to Totowa in 1981. She worked in a coat factory in Paterson until 1967, then was a homemaker. Beloved parents of Domenico Preta of Totowa, and Maria Florio and her husband, Marino of Woodland Park. Attilio is survived by his brothers, Enzo and Nick Preta, both of Totowa and Diana is survived by her brother, Joseph Valentini, of Naples, Florida. Survivors include many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend their funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Friday at 8:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James RC Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
