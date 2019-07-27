|
Attilio Martire
Fort Lee - Martire, Attilio (Artie) age 94, of Fort Lee, on July 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Italy and was Co-Owner of Jerry's Restaurant, Fort Lee for more than 30 years. Beloved husband of Edda nee; Fiorini. Devoted father of Rosa Martire and Dr. Diane Martire. Loving brother of the late Amalia Stancato, Teresa Martire and Jerry Martire and beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends on Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Monday at 10:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in the Historic Madonna R.C. Church On the Hill at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Road, Teaneck, NJ 07666. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com