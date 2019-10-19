|
|
Audrey D. Campbell
Montvale - Audrey D. Campbell (nee Dawson) of Montvale, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Elmer C. Campbell, Jr., for 47 years. Devoted mother of Ellen, Lois, Chet, Walter, Irene, Rita and Margaret. Cherished grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by two sisters, Muriel and Barbara and her brother Reginald. Before retiring Audrey worked for N. J. Bell Telephone. She was also a bank teller for Citizens First Bank of Hillsdale. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church in Park Ridge and her Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Visitation 4-8 PM on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com
Interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Nyack, NY. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to ,