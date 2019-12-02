Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
More Obituaries for Audrey Banta
Audrey F. Banta

Audrey F. Banta


1939 - 2019
Audrey F. Banta Obituary
Audrey F. Banta

Midland Park - Audrey F. Banta, age 79, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born in Paterson, NJ and was a lifelong resident of Midland Park, NJ. She was a homemaker who dedicated her time to care for and raise her children. Audrey was predeceased by her first husband, John Schaper on June 4, 1980, her second husband, Milton "Scotty" Banta on March 30, 2013 and her son-in-law, John Keene on June 19, 2016. Audrey is survived by her loving children; Ellen (Ed) Tryon of Oakland, NJ, Jennie Keene of Midland Park, NJ, Darlene (Jim) Dykhouse of Sun City West, AZ, her sister, Andrea (James) Marshall and her two step children, Cory Banta and Dana Banta both of Kearny, NJ. Left to carry on their grandmother's legacy is her seven grandchildren; Amy (Leo) Pestano, Jonathan (Victoria) Keene, Megan Tryon, Kaitlyn Keene, James (Lynette) Dykhouse, Kelly Tryon and Shealin Banta, along with her four great grandchildren; Jeremy, Ella, Mia and Scotty Pestano. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 4 - 8 pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the funeral home with the interment to follow at Redeemer Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Audrey's memory may be made to Camp Acorn, P.O. Box 1383, Paramus, NJ 07653 or the Midland Park Ambulance Corp., 471 Godwin Avenue, Midland Park, NJ 07432.
- ADVERTISEMENT -