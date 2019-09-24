Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Audrey Gambo Obituary
Audrey Gambo

Hackensack - Audrey Gambo, of Hackensack, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the age of 80 years. Prior to retiring, she worked as a secretary for Sorrento Lactalis Company of Little Ferry. Audrey loved her many trips to Atlantic City. Dearest sister of Jacqueline Palmadessa and her husband Daniel of Little Ferry, Jean McIntosh and her husband the late Robert of Hackensack, Joseph Gambo and his wife the late Gail of Florida, and the late James Gambo and John Gambo. Adored aunt of several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. As requested, her funeral service was private. To send condolences or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
