Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Audrey H. Maisch

Audrey H. Maisch Obituary
Audrey H. Maisch

Hasbrouck Heights - Audrey H. Maisch (nee Soldati) 84, of Hasbrouck Heights joined her grade school sweetheart the late Harry M. Maisch, Jr. on Friday, November 1, 2019. Devoted mother of Stephen Maisch and the late Harry M. Maisch, III. Mother-in-law of Valeri Maisch. Dear sister of Dennis Soldati and his wife Arleen. Loving grandmother of Harry M. Maisch, IV who was the joy of her life and his fiancé Tessa. Audrey was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed. Audrey was born in Jersey City to the late Angelo and Margaret Soldati. She graduated from Dickinson High School in Jersey City and went to work as an executive secretary for the President of Jansen Dairies. After marriage, she moved to Hasbrouck Heights and raised her family. Audrey became a well known school secretary at the Hasbrouck Heights Jr./Sr. High School and her neighbors also knew her as a great fan of her hometown team-the cow bell was hard to miss. She was a former Den Mother, a faithful member of her church as well as her husband's church and was active in the community of Hasbrouck Heights. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, November 6th at 10:30 AM. Interment following at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Tuesday, November 5th from 6-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Holland Christian Home Foundation in memory of Audrey's son Harry M. Maisch, III would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
