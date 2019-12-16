Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Kling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Kling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Kling Obituary
Audrey Kling

Randolph - Kling, Audrey, age 80, of Randolph, NJ, passed away on December 9, 2019, after a long illness. Audrey was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Russo) Kling of Clifton. Beloved sister of Charles E. Kling and his wife, Carol of Clifton. Loving aunt of Charles Kling and his wife, Kathy of West Milford, NJ and Cara (Kling) Centurione and her husband, Mark, of Ringwood, NJ. Dear aunt of Charlie and Isabella Kling and Teresa, Natalie and Mark Centurione.

Arrangements are private.

The family requests that donations be made to the of New Jersey.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -