Audrey Kling
Randolph - Kling, Audrey, age 80, of Randolph, NJ, passed away on December 9, 2019, after a long illness. Audrey was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Russo) Kling of Clifton. Beloved sister of Charles E. Kling and his wife, Carol of Clifton. Loving aunt of Charles Kling and his wife, Kathy of West Milford, NJ and Cara (Kling) Centurione and her husband, Mark, of Ringwood, NJ. Dear aunt of Charlie and Isabella Kling and Teresa, Natalie and Mark Centurione.
Arrangements are private.
The family requests that donations be made to the of New Jersey.