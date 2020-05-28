Audrey M. Kerrigan
Glen Rock - Audrey Mae Healey Kerrigan, born March 5, 1934, in Newark, New Jersey, peacefully passed away surrounded by love and prayers at home in Glen Rock, New Jersey on May 26, 2020. Her daughter, Susan Kerrigan, was by her side. She was reunited in heaven with her husband and love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kerrigan; her mother (Mae McCrone) and father (Henry Healey, Sr.); and her brother (Henry Healey). She is survived by her loving daughter and friend, Susan, and her half-brother (Paul McCrone), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Audrey was blessed with family and friends who added to the fullness of her life. Such special friends included Janet Besser and family, Kathy Weis, Jeffrey Mullis, David Weis, Millie Breslin, Marie Hackett, Fran and Jo Maffettone, Rose Conlon, Randye Bloom, Liz Geoghan and many others.
Audrey began her career as a legal assistant/secretary in a law office in downtown Newark. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kerrigan. She always recalled that she was in a bar after work with friends, met Bob and said, "I need a ride home and he is quite handsome as well as a gentleman." A real life fairy tale, it was love at first sight. Audrey and Bob were married in 1957. They resided in Glen Rock with their young daughter, Susan. There, Audrey worked as a legal secretary for local attorney Arnold Samuels while Bob served in the Glen Rock Police Department achieving rank of Sargent. Together Audrey and Bob served as the inspiration for young people whose lives they touched to seek careers in law and law enforcement.
Audrey's career flourished. When the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) was established in 1979, a crew of talented attorneys joined the office including Arnold Samuels, the attorney Audrey worked for. As one of the OAL's first Administrative Law Judges, Judge Samuels convinced Audrey to join him in the move to OAL. She served as Judge Samuels' secretary and as OAL's first secretarial supervisor. She later became executive assistant to Judge Ronald Parker where she also served in a variety of supervisory roles in the Clerk's Office. She retired from OAL in January 1997. In her retirement, Audrey enjoyed reading as many books as possible (especially mysteries) spent weeks and many Thanksgiving holidays in Fort Myers Beach, Florida enjoying the relaxed beach lifestyle of the Sunshine State with Susan and many friends. An avid traveler both nationally and internationally, Audrey toured the U.S. and ventured internationally to Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and France. These adventures included trips to Tuscany where she and Susan learned gourmet cooking skills, creating fabulous meals under the tutelage of a local chef and enjoying fine Italian wine in the process. Audrey enjoyed the summer sand and sun at the Jersey Shore and Cape Cod.
Audrey was a kind, loving and generous person that will be greatly missed by anyone who was blessed to have her in their lives. A private ceremony will be held on Friday, May 29. A Celebration of Life mass for Audrey Kerrigan will be scheduled as current circumstances change to allow friends and family to gather in celebration of a life well lived. A live stream prayer service will be available at 10:30 a.m., EST, on Friday via link on the Feeney Funeral Home website at FeeneyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spectrum for Living (210 Rivervale Road, Rivervale, NJ 07675) or Valley Hospice (15 Essex Road Suite 301, Paramus, NJ 07652).
Glen Rock - Audrey Mae Healey Kerrigan, born March 5, 1934, in Newark, New Jersey, peacefully passed away surrounded by love and prayers at home in Glen Rock, New Jersey on May 26, 2020. Her daughter, Susan Kerrigan, was by her side. She was reunited in heaven with her husband and love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kerrigan; her mother (Mae McCrone) and father (Henry Healey, Sr.); and her brother (Henry Healey). She is survived by her loving daughter and friend, Susan, and her half-brother (Paul McCrone), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Audrey was blessed with family and friends who added to the fullness of her life. Such special friends included Janet Besser and family, Kathy Weis, Jeffrey Mullis, David Weis, Millie Breslin, Marie Hackett, Fran and Jo Maffettone, Rose Conlon, Randye Bloom, Liz Geoghan and many others.
Audrey began her career as a legal assistant/secretary in a law office in downtown Newark. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Kerrigan. She always recalled that she was in a bar after work with friends, met Bob and said, "I need a ride home and he is quite handsome as well as a gentleman." A real life fairy tale, it was love at first sight. Audrey and Bob were married in 1957. They resided in Glen Rock with their young daughter, Susan. There, Audrey worked as a legal secretary for local attorney Arnold Samuels while Bob served in the Glen Rock Police Department achieving rank of Sargent. Together Audrey and Bob served as the inspiration for young people whose lives they touched to seek careers in law and law enforcement.
Audrey's career flourished. When the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) was established in 1979, a crew of talented attorneys joined the office including Arnold Samuels, the attorney Audrey worked for. As one of the OAL's first Administrative Law Judges, Judge Samuels convinced Audrey to join him in the move to OAL. She served as Judge Samuels' secretary and as OAL's first secretarial supervisor. She later became executive assistant to Judge Ronald Parker where she also served in a variety of supervisory roles in the Clerk's Office. She retired from OAL in January 1997. In her retirement, Audrey enjoyed reading as many books as possible (especially mysteries) spent weeks and many Thanksgiving holidays in Fort Myers Beach, Florida enjoying the relaxed beach lifestyle of the Sunshine State with Susan and many friends. An avid traveler both nationally and internationally, Audrey toured the U.S. and ventured internationally to Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria and France. These adventures included trips to Tuscany where she and Susan learned gourmet cooking skills, creating fabulous meals under the tutelage of a local chef and enjoying fine Italian wine in the process. Audrey enjoyed the summer sand and sun at the Jersey Shore and Cape Cod.
Audrey was a kind, loving and generous person that will be greatly missed by anyone who was blessed to have her in their lives. A private ceremony will be held on Friday, May 29. A Celebration of Life mass for Audrey Kerrigan will be scheduled as current circumstances change to allow friends and family to gather in celebration of a life well lived. A live stream prayer service will be available at 10:30 a.m., EST, on Friday via link on the Feeney Funeral Home website at FeeneyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Spectrum for Living (210 Rivervale Road, Rivervale, NJ 07675) or Valley Hospice (15 Essex Road Suite 301, Paramus, NJ 07652).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.