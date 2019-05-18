|
Audrey McCarey
Paramus - Audrey, (nee Frolander), 72, of Paramus, formerly of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was a member of The Mission Church, Paramus, NJ.
Cherished wife of Joseph McCarey. Loving mother of, Colleen Sturm and her husband Jason, Kevin McCarey, and Dawn Evers. Treasured grandmother of , Ryan, Alex, Declan and Aiden. Beloved best friend of Phyllis Delaney
Family will receive friends on Monday May 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 www.cancer.org/givehope
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com