Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey McCarey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey McCarey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey McCarey Obituary
Audrey McCarey

Paramus - Audrey, (nee Frolander), 72, of Paramus, formerly of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was a member of The Mission Church, Paramus, NJ.

Cherished wife of Joseph McCarey. Loving mother of, Colleen Sturm and her husband Jason, Kevin McCarey, and Dawn Evers. Treasured grandmother of , Ryan, Alex, Declan and Aiden. Beloved best friend of Phyllis Delaney

Family will receive friends on Monday May 20, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Audrey's memory may be made to P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123 www.cancer.org/givehope

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now