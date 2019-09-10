|
|
Audrey McNaught
Lyndhurst - Audrey Mary McNaught (nee Farrington) 89, of Lyndhurst and formerly of Jersey City passed on September 8, 2019.
Born in Jersey City, she is the daughter of the late Darby and Delia Farrington. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack) F. McNaught. Audrey will be deeply missed by her five children; Gail Saab (Nasib), Donna Doherty (Kevin), Barry McNaught, John McNaught (Suzanne) and Kevin McNaught (Gina). Audrey is survived by her loving grandchildren, Daniel, Shannon, Jack, Thomas, Kyle and Kera. Audrey is also survived by her cousin Catherine Giove, brother-in-laws Olaf Almquist and Richard McNaught, sister-in-laws Ellen Oates, Marie Farrington and Bernice Farrington and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings John Farrington, Doris Almquist and Joseph Farrington.
Audrey was employed by the Jersey City Court System until her retirement in 1996. Audrey enjoyed bus trips to Atlantic City, Broadway Shows, and vacations in Cape May.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday September 11th from 3:00 to 7:00pm at the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave, Rutherford NJ 07070. Funeral will be on Thursday September 12th gathering at the funeral home at 9:30am then departing for a 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in Sacred Heart RC Church 324 Ridge Road Lyndhurst. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery 340 Ridge Road No. Arlington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Autism New Jersey, Inc., 500 Horizon Drive, Suite 530, Robbinsville NJ 08691.
Please visit calhounmania.com