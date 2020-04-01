Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey VanGelder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey VanGelder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey VanGelder Obituary
Audrey Van Gelder

Washington Township - Audrey Van Gelder passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020. A resident of Washington Township, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida she was 86 years old. She is survived by her husband Leon Van Gelder at home; brother David Oppenheim; sons Gregg and Todd Van Gelder, Gregg's wife Kathleen McGuckin-Van Gelder; grandchildren Eric Van Gelder, Michael Van Gelder, Elise Van Gelder and Will Van Gelder. She was predeceased by Todd's wife Margaret Elkind Van Gelder, 2014. Funeral service will be private with interment immediately following at the George Washington Memorial Park (Paramus, NJ). For further information, please visit www.Schoems.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -