Audrey Van Gelder
Washington Township - Audrey Van Gelder passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020. A resident of Washington Township, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida she was 86 years old. She is survived by her husband Leon Van Gelder at home; brother David Oppenheim; sons Gregg and Todd Van Gelder, Gregg's wife Kathleen McGuckin-Van Gelder; grandchildren Eric Van Gelder, Michael Van Gelder, Elise Van Gelder and Will Van Gelder. She was predeceased by Todd's wife Margaret Elkind Van Gelder, 2014. Funeral service will be private with interment immediately following at the George Washington Memorial Park (Paramus, NJ). For further information, please visit www.Schoems.com.