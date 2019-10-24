Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Audrey Violet Harder

Audrey Violet Harder

Carlstadt - Audrey Violet Harder (nee Hensch), 92, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away at home on October 21, 2019. For over 20 years, she was a bookkeeper for Inserra Supermarkets in Mahwah, retiring at the age of 71. Audrey was a member of the Carlstadt First Presbyterian Church, the Ladies' Aid Society and the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. Beloved wife of the late Henry Harder. Loving mother of David Henry Harder and his wife Ellen, Alan Louis Harder and Laurie Moore. Cherished grandmother of Bryan, Brett, Sean and great grandmother of Jayce and Shelden. Dear sister of the late Emilie Deurloo and Dorothy M. Trotter. Burial in Maple Grove Park Cemetery, Hackensack was private. Donations can be made in Audrey's memory to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
