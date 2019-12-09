Services
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Audrey Wispelwey Obituary
Audrey Wispelwey

Wyckoff - Audrey Wispelwey age 95 of Wyckoff, formerly of Hawthorne, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Born in Paterson, Audrey lived in Prospect Park, Midland Park and Hawthorne before moving to the Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff in 2015. She was a bookkeeper for Van Genderen Automotive Distributor in Little Falls. Audrey was a member of the Covenant Christian Reformed Church in North Haledon where she sang in the senior choir and was a member of the Mary and Martha Society. Surviving Audrey are her devoted children, Rhonda Klein, John and his wife Pat and Brian and his wife Beverly. She was a loving grandmother to 8 adoring grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Audrey was pre-deceased by her husband John Wispelwey in 1999 and her son-in-law Robert Klein in 1995. The Wispelwey family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 10:00 until 12:00 Noon at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions in Audrey's name may be made to the Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508 or the Christian Health Care Center, 301 Sicomac Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
