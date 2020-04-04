|
August "Gus" D'Ercole
Norwood - August "Gus" D'Ercole, 86, former Mayor of Norwood passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Gloria (nee Marino) Devoted and loving father and father-in-law of Denise and Vincent Rinaldi, Deborah and Kenneth de Graaf and Suzanne and Ray DeBiasa. Cherished grandfather of Kristin Rinaldi-Favaloro and her husband Jojo, Danielle Rinaldi-Guiterrez and her husband Christopher, Vincent Rinaldi and his wife Alison, Daniel de Graaf and his wife Anna, Ashley de Graaf-Buckley and her husband Brian, Christy de Graaf-Plescia and her husband David, Raymond and Christopher DeBiasa. Proud great-grandfather of Christopher, Giuseppe, Gianna, Cole, Francesca, Vinny and Joseph.
Gus was predeceased by his sisters Adeline DiRienzo, Josephine Maschi, Phyllis Prodigo and Lucy Lissi. Survived by his beloved sisters and brothers Marie DiBlasio, Anna Fleury, Carolyn Everson, Lawrence, Frankie, John and Joey D'Ercole, their families and all of his many nieces and nephews.
The proud son of Carmela (nee Grassi) and Frank D'Ercole, Gus worked from the young age of 8 on a farm which he would eventually turn into D'Ercole Farm and Garden Center in Norwood. Everyone knew "The Farm" where customers would walk in as strangers and leave as family.
His love for Norwood naturally led him to become active politically. Gus served as a councilman for 3 years, the Board of Adjustment for 15 years, the Planning Board for 20 years and ultimately Mayor where he proudly served for 20 years.
A gentleman in every sense of the word, Gus was admired and loved by many. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Due to the current world health crisis, funeral services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
