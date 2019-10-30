|
|
August DePreker
Rochelle Park - August C. "Augie", 71, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He graduated with his BA from Paterson State College in 1968 and continued his studies at Montclair State graduating with his MA in 1972. Augie went on to be a lifelong educator, servicing the community of Midland Park as an Administrator and Superintendent for much of his career.
Loving husband of Thelma (nee Guerriero). Devoted father of Jennifer Post and her husband Eric of East Brunswick and Amy Beth DePreker of Ortley Beach. Treasured Poppy of Rachel, Matthew, Elisabeth and Rebecca. Dear brother of Joseph Dubow and his wife Janice and brother-in-law of Joyce DeMuro and her husband Vinnie. Predeceased by his father, August DePreker, mother, Mary (nee Sorrentino) and sister, Patricia Larson. Also survived by many loving niece, nephews and cousins.
Family will receive friends on Friday November 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday November 2, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As a expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Augie's memory may be made to JDRF New Jersey Metro and Rockland Co. Chapter 1480 US Hwy 9 N. Suite 306 Wood Bridge, NJ 07095
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com