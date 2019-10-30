Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 South Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 South Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 South Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
12 Terrace Avenue
Rochelle Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for August DePreker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

August DePreker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
August DePreker Obituary
August DePreker

Rochelle Park - August C. "Augie", 71, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He graduated with his BA from Paterson State College in 1968 and continued his studies at Montclair State graduating with his MA in 1972. Augie went on to be a lifelong educator, servicing the community of Midland Park as an Administrator and Superintendent for much of his career.

Loving husband of Thelma (nee Guerriero). Devoted father of Jennifer Post and her husband Eric of East Brunswick and Amy Beth DePreker of Ortley Beach. Treasured Poppy of Rachel, Matthew, Elisabeth and Rebecca. Dear brother of Joseph Dubow and his wife Janice and brother-in-law of Joyce DeMuro and her husband Vinnie. Predeceased by his father, August DePreker, mother, Mary (nee Sorrentino) and sister, Patricia Larson. Also survived by many loving niece, nephews and cousins.

Family will receive friends on Friday November 1, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday November 2, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church 12 Terrace Avenue Rochelle Park. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As a expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Augie's memory may be made to JDRF New Jersey Metro and Rockland Co. Chapter 1480 US Hwy 9 N. Suite 306 Wood Bridge, NJ 07095

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of August's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -