Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
(201) 863-1100
August Zenzius
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Leber Funeral Home
2000 Kennedy Blvd
Union City, NJ 07087
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne's Church
Jersey City, NJ
Washington Township - August J. Zenzius, 82, of Washington Township, entered eternal life on 2/25/19. He was born in Jersey City and lived there until moving to Washington Township several years ago. August was a bus driver for New Jersey Transit for over 40 years until retiring.

August was the beloved husband of Antoinette Zenzius (nee. Pollio) and the devoted father of Rachele Campana and husband Frank, Janet Lohrmann and husband Pete, and August Zenzius and wife Maria. He was the loving grandfather of Christina, Alexandra, Dominick, Salvatore, Peter, Michael, Christopher, Julianna, August and Victoria. And a treasured brother of James Hogan.

The visitation will be held at Leber Funeral Home 2000 Kennedy Blvd., Union City, NJ, 07087. From 4 to 8PM on Friday March 1st. The funeral will be on Saturday 3/2/19 at 9:30am from the Leber Funeral Home in Union City then to St. Anne's Church in Jersey City where at 10:30am a Funeral mass will be offered. The entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum.

In lieu for flowers donations may be made to: the Institute for Educational Achievement 381 Madison Ave New Milford, NJ 07646 or to

www.ieaschool.org.
