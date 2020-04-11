|
August James Grau
Wyckoff - Wyckoff - August James (Jim) Grau, 99, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff from complications of COVID-19.
Born in Baltimore, MD, to August and Elizabeth (Jarosch) Grau, he grew up in St. Paul, MN. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During World War II, he served as a technician on the supply and repair destroyer tender the USS Markab in the U.S. Pacific Fleet stationed in San Diego and Hawaii. On the day of the attack on Pearl Harbor, his ship was on its way from Hawaii to Alaska when it was summoned back to its homeport to assist with repairs.
He was called up again by the U.S. Navy for service during the Korean War, and served stateside in New London, CT.
In 1952, he and his wife, Dorothy (Holland), moved to Clifton, NJ, where they lived for 66 years until they became residents of Christian Health Care Center in 2018. During his years in Clifton, he worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company (now Verizon), retiring in 1983 after 37 years of service. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 827.
Firmly dedicated to his family and community, he was an active volunteer in Clifton for many Scouting, civic and church organizations, including serving as Cubmaster of Cub Pack 1 and Scoutmaster and Committee member of Scout Troop 1, both of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church; member of the Holy Name Society of St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church; member of Knights of Columbus Regina Mundi Council 3969; member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4663; and member of American Legion Quentin Roosevelt Post 347.
A volunteer for the Scouting program for nearly 60 years (and a leader long after his two Eagle Scout sons were grown), he was presented with the Silver Beaver Award for his work with Scouting on a local, regional and national level. Three of his grandsons are also Eagle Scouts.
He was predeceased in 2019 by his beloved wife of 72 years, Dorothy, and was the devoted father of James A. Grau and his wife, LuAnn, of Butler, NJ, and William E. Grau and his wife, Laura, of Princeton, NJ. He was the loving grandfather of Nicholas, Danielle, Christopher, David and Evan, as well as great-grandfather of Nicholas II.
A private visitation will be held at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ, with interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests memorial contributions to Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff, NJ, to recognize the members of its therapeutic activities staff. (On the Christian Health Care Center website under Donation Information, please check "Employee Fund - Employee appreciation/activities.) www.delozito.com