Augusta M. Gerstmayr
Norwood - Augusta M. Gerstmayr, 97, of Norwood, formerly of Englewood and Bennington, VT, and originally from Lauingen-Donau, Germany, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bernhard. Devoted mother of John and wife Pamela of South Woodstock, VT, Bernhard, Jr. and wife Charlotte of Northvale and Linda Jarvis and husband Michael of Northbridge, MA. Cherished grandmother of Amanda Melander (Mark), Emily Strehle (Paul), Julie Kelly (Brad), Bernie Gerstmayr (Renee), Andrew Gerstmayr (Andrea), Patrick Jarvis (Katie), Christopher Jarvis and Emily Jarvis. Proud great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren. Dearest sister of JoAnn Gauerke and aunt of Bettina Rickenbach.
Augusta worked at the Florence Shop in Bergenfield for over 30 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and playing Scrabble.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Church, Northvale, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Tappan Public Library, 56 Russell Ave, Old Tappan, NJ 07675 or the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N. Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450
