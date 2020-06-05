Augustus W. Riegraf, Jr.
Augustus W. Riegraf, Jr. (Gus) died May 28, 2020.
Longtime resident of Montclair and Glen Ridge, Gus owned A.W. Riegraf, Jr. Plumbing and Heating Contractors of Montclair for 40 years. Gus died in FL on his 55th wedding anniversary as his wife held his hand.
Gus leaves behind his wife Diane Riegraf, their 3 children, Nancy Beth Roopnarine, Christian Riegraf and Catherine Riegraf-Williams.
No services to be held. Donations may be made to The American Diabetes Association in Gus's memory. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Montclair Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.