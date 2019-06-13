|
|
Aura (nee Perez) Ydrovo
Hackensack - Aura Ydrovo (nee Perez), 74, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.
Before retiring, Aura worked for Tension Envelope as a Machinist.
Cherished wife of the late Oswaldo Ydrovo (2012). Loving mother of , Coqui Rodriguez and her husband Luis of Houston, TX, Helena Fuenmayor and her husband Carlos of Hialeah, FL, and Douglas Ydrovo and his wife Kelly of Rochelle Park, NJ. Treasured grandmother of, Jacqueline Ydrovo.
Family will receive friends on Friday June 14, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday June 15, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi RC Church 50 Lodi Street Hackensack. Cremation will be held privately.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Aura 's memory may be made to Eleventh Hour Rescue PO Box 218 Rockaway, NJ 07866
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit : www.vanderplaat.com