SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Sacred Heart
Lodi - Aurelio "Sonny" Gallina, 1935-2019, on Friday May 24, 2019 went home to the Lord surrounded by family and friends. Born in New York, grew up in Wood Ridge and resided in Lodi. He leaves behind his wife of 56 years Camille (Carriero), daughter Lisa-Jo, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren Desiree and Colton. He has two deceased sisters Rose Cacace and Benita Gangi. A was a lifelong Yankee fan; he was an adult alter server at Sacred Heart Parish. He was the V.P. of sales at FLM Graphics. Sonny was a true gentleman, kind soul and friend to all. He always had a smile on his face. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 9:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Church of the Sacred Heart for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
