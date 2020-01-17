Services
Bosworth Funeral Home - Hoboken
311 Willow Avenue
Hoboken, NJ 07030
(201) 659-1455
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Sts. Peter& Paul RC Church
4th & Hudson St
Hoboken, NJ
B. Melvin Kiernan died Wednesday January 15, 2020 he was 83- Born in Hoboken and a Lifelong Parishioner of Sts Peter& Paul having graduated from the Parish Grammar School. Professor Kiernan Graduated St Peter's Prep and University. received his Masters Degree from Brown and Doctorate from New York University in Mathmatics. Professor Kiernan taught at his undergraduate Alma Mater, St Peter's University, and served as Chairman of the Mathmatics Department before retirng in 2003. He was a Member of the American Association of University Professors. The son of the late B Melvin Kiernan, Sr. and Catherine (nee Carey) he is survived by his brother James M. Kiernan and his wife Kathleen, two Nieces Elaine Gold and Patricia Johnson two Grandnieces Neva Gold and Evangeline Johnson.

The family will receive friends at the Earl F. Bosworth Funeral Home 311 Willow Ave Hoboken NJ on Monday January 20,2020 between the Hours of 4 and 8 PM. The Funeral Mass at Sts. Peter& Paul RC Church 4th & Hudson St Hoboken on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 9:30 AM. Intermant to follow at Holy Name Cemetery Jersey City NJ
