D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Baha Tass Obituary
Wanaque - Tass, Baha age 65 of Wanaque on Thursday September 19, 2019. He was born in Syria and lived in Jordan before residing as a long time resident in Wanaque. He worked for Arrow Metals for over thirty-eight years retiring in 2019. Beloved father of Brandon Tass and his mother Bonnie Davis of Haskell and Nadia Tass and her mother Lisa Smoak of South Carolina. Loving brother of Jala, Neda, Hana and Waffat all of California. Dear grandfather of Damon Robertson. He is predeceased by his sisters; Sana and Liwa. Funeral service at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Wednesday at 10am followed by burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery East Hanover. Visitation on Tuesday 4pm-8pm.
