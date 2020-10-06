1/1
Barbara A. DiNallo
Barbara A. DiNallo

Barbara A. DiNallo, (nee Hannel), of Barnegat, formerly of South Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Prior to retiring, she was a secretary at Commonwealth Title Company of Hackensack. Previously she worked as a secretary to the Bergen County Sheriff's Office of Hackensack. She was a member of the South Hackensack Republican Club and a former parishioner at St. Francis R. C. Church of Hackensack. Beloved wife for 62 years to Ben DiNallo. Devoted mother of Ben DiNallo Jr. and his wife Valerie of River Edge. Cherished grandmother of Brian, Luke, and Michael. Dearest sister of the late William Hannel, Herman Hannel, James Hannel, Edith Schmidt, Catherine Jersey, Alma Hurter, and Dorothy Della Croce. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. The funeral on Friday, October 9th at 8:45 AM, from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, at 10 AM at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, with entombment following at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 - 8 PM. The Family prefers that you honor her memory with a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
OCT
9
Funeral
08:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
OCT
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis R. C. Church
