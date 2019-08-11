|
|
Barbara A Heap
Kinnelon - On August 7, 2019, Barbara A Heap, 69 of Kinnelon, NJ passed away after several years of living with ALS.
Barbara, born in Belleville, NJ was the daughter of Herman and Marion Knuppel. A registered nurse, Barbara worked most recently for Valley Home Health Care and volunteered her services at the blood pressure clinic at St Mary's Church in Pompton Lakes, NJ. Barbara attended DePaul High School in Wayne, NJ, received a degree in fine arts from Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio and a nursing degree from Felician College in Lodi, NJ.
Barbara had a special gift for helping and caring for others. She was very active at St Mary's church in Pompton Lakes founding the Shawl Ministry which distributed thousands of prayer shawls to those in need. In addition, along with her husband Jesse, she spent many years on the core team of the Marriage Prep Ministry. She was also a very special mother who could always be counted on to be there for her sons with unconditional love and support.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jesse Heap; her son Jason Heap; her other son Jesse Heap and wife Anne; her two grandchildren Jesse Heap and Piper; her brother Robert Knuppel and wife Goreth and several nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St Mary's church in Pompton Lakes, NJ
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the ALS Hope Foundation at http://www.alshf.org/donate or ALS Hope Foundation, P O Box 40777, Philadelphia, PA 19107.