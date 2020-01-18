Services
Bergenfield - Barbara A. Janssens nee Sleboda 83 of Bergenfield passed away January 17, 2019. A loyal parishioner of St. John the Evangelist RC Church, Bergenfield, she loved spending time at her summer home in PA with family and friends. She was very devoted to her son Bill and succeeded at instilling his independence. Beloved wife of the late William C. Devoted mother of Susan and Bill A. Dear sister of Joan Ferrante. The funeral will leave Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield, Tuesday morning at 11:30 for the funeral Mass at St. John's, at 12 noon. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visiting Tuesday 10am-11:30am prior to the Mass. Send a lasting condolence at www.riewertsmemorialhome.com
