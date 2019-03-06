Services
Barbara A. Konig

Dumont - Barbara A. Konig (née Mekart), 77, of Dumont, died March 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Robert Konig, Sr. Loving mother of Robert Konig Jr. and Cheryl Verive. Cherished grandmother of Kenneth. Dear sister of Kenneth Mekart. Predeceased by a sister, Virginia Mekart.

Barbara was born in Newark, NJ to the late Jeanette (née Werner) and Ewald Mekart, and devoted her life to raising her family. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. One of Barbara's many passions was designing costumes for the Verismo Opera Company of Englewood for over eight years.

Cremation was private. Arrangements Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont, NJ.
