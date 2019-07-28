|
|
Barbara A. Lemley
Clifton - Barbara A. (nee Koehler) Lemley, 85, of Clifton, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth E. Lemley, Sr. of 52 years. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Passaic until her move to Clifton in 2006. She was sister to the late Robert Koehler of Annandale, VA. She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth E. Lemley, Jr. and his wife Seidy of Wayne, Thomas Lemley and his wife Sherry of West Milford and Curtis Lemley and his wife Sonia of Williamsburg, VA.; her two daughters, Barbara S. Lemley of Cedar Grove and Maura Natale and her husband Joseph of Clifton; her four grandchildren, Meagan Vita and Kenneth Humberto of Wayne, Faith Emilia of Williamsburg, VA and Brianna Kennedy of Clifton; and her many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was a graduate of Passaic High School and attended the Sherwood School of Business in Paterson. She was a long distance operator with Bell Telephone in Passaic until her marriage. Barbara co-founded Reliable Cart Corp of Garfield, NJ with her husband, Ken. She was a lifelong parishioner at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, Clifton.
With the arrival of each of her five children, Barbara immersed herself in a life of volunteerism; Cub Scout Den Mother, President of the Home School Association at St. Andrew's School, champion for educational programs for the learning disabled. Barbara was an active member of the Woman's Club of Allwood in Clifton; most recently serving as Club President.
A fondness for the arts, she found every occasion to expose her children to museums, theatre, the opera, and even the 1964 World's Fair. An avid painter, writer and photographer, she found great joy in the creative process.
Her love of travel and adventure with her true love, Ken, and their friends took her around the globe and back again.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday at St. Andrew the Apostle RC Church, 400 Mount Prospect Ave., Clifton. Please Meet at Church. Committal to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Memorial Contributions to the , , or the Woman's Club of Allwood, 4303 Harcourt Road, Clifton, NJ 07013, would be appreciated. Please visit www.bizub.com for online condolences and driving directions.