Barbara A. Liptak
Ho-Ho-Kus - Barbara A. Liptak, 85, of Ho-Ho-Kus passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020. Born and raised in Passaic, Barbara has been a resident of Ho-Ho-Kus for the last 30 years. Barbara was the School Administrator for School #11, #1, #6, #10 and #2, Passaic, a devoted educator Barbara worked for the Passaic County Education System for 48 years before retiring in 2004.
Devoted daughter of the Late Helen (Lucas) and Julius Liptak. Loving sister of Joan Silvestri of PA. Dear aunt of Jessica and Livio Silvestri. Cherished Great aunt of Olivia Silvestri.
Visitation Friday4 - 7 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Saturday 9 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, Kindly arrive at the funeral home by 7:45 AM. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. www.ShookFH.com