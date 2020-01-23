Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity R. C. Church
34 Maple Avenue
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Barbara A. Lowe Obituary
Barbara A. Lowe

Hackensack - Barbara A. Lowe (nee Conway), a lifelong resident of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the age of 89 years. Prior to retiring she was an account executive for Foote, Cone, and Belding of New York City. She was a parishioner at Holy Trinity R. C. Church. Beloved wife of the late William Hyslop Lowe. Devoted Step mother of Peter Sims Lowe, William Beale Lowe, and Barbara Lowe. Loving grandmother of Caroline, Matthew, Genevieve, Rosalie, and Katherine. The funeral on Saturday, January 25th, at 9 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at Holy Trinity R. C. Church, 34 Maple Avenue, Hackensack, with burial following at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Tenafly. To send condolences, directions or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
